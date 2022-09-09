Match Preview: Dortmund Travel to Face a Familiar RB Leipzig Side

Ladies and Gentlemen, it’s Matchday.

Borussia Dortmund travel to Leipzig to face former manager Marco Rose in arguably the most anticipated match of the Bundesliga weekend. After the firing of Domenico Tedesco, Marco Rose is looking to get revenge on his old BVB squad after being sacked by the Dortmund higher ups less than four months ago. Rose going into this match has to be extremely excited to get a shot at revenge against his former side. Leipzig of late has been struggling massively, especially after getting throttled 4-1 by Shakhtar Donetsk in the midweek champions league matchup.

Dortmund going into this game have been in decent form, picking up three consecutive wins and clean sheets. They are looking to keep that streak going into this weekend facing the Red Bull giants. Dortmund will look to build off of their 3-0 win against Copenhagen on Tuesday and will hope to keep firing in the goals against a squad that has just gone under a managerial change. Marco Rose will be looking for a little revenge this Saturday and this game should be quite enticing for the neutral watching. Die Schwarzgelben, however, need to come out strong defensively and get a statement result this Saturday.

Line Up

Just when you thought after last season injuries could not get worse the Dortmund medical staff has shocked us further. The squad will be missing Gregor Kobel, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, as well as Donyell Malen, and Karim Adeyemi. On the positive, Raphael Guerrero will be back in the squad for the clash tomorrow. Here is what the squad could look like with who is available.

Although we are missing some key players on the wing and in midfield this team should still be able to get Dortmund the result needed at the weekend.

Player to Watch: Timo Werner

The obvious choice for the player to watch would be Christopher Nkunku but we already know Timo Werner loves scoring against our beloved black-and-yellows. He poses a massive threat on the counter-attack and could wreak havoc on our defense if we are not careful. For me if we can defend organized and compactly we should be able to handle the jolty German forward. It needs to be emphasized that we protect our backline in midfield because there is certainly quality and danger all around this Leipzig squad we will be facing.

Prediction

After coming off of three consecutive wins and putting up three goals in the last game the team is certainly feeling confident. It is important that BVB starts this game with high energy and control. Even with Marco Rose coming in Leipzig, I think it will take him time to get the squad performing at the level he and their board are accustomed to. With that being said he will be wanting a win massively for his new side against his now foe in BVB. This is being said with a lot of caution but I see the black-and-yellows pulling off the away victory in Leipzig.

2-1.