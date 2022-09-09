The Daily Bee: Nobby Survives Grill Explosion!

Hey everyone and happy Friday! It’s been an interesting week in football for many of reasons. The return of European competitions, managerial changes at Leipzig and Chelsea, and rumors that the Premier League may be suspended following the death of Queen Elizabeth II all made headlines this week. Dortmund, however, have managed to avoid making global headlines while still being in their own realm of bizarre.

That’s right, Dortmund joined in on the wacky happenings earlier this week as Norbert ‘Nobby’ Dickel, the club’s stadium announcer, was hospitalized following a barbeque incident. Following in the age-old Dortmund tradition of finding ways to get injured, According to RN, flames erupted across Dickel’s grill (not how they’re supposed to) and burned his shins. Nobby missed Dortmund’s Champions League match against Copenhagen, and it looks like he is going to miss the Leipzig match tomorrow. Fortunately, it appears Dickel is okay despite a slight reprieve from media duties. I know I speak for everyone here at Fear the Wall when I say; Get well soon Nobby!

That being said, if this isn’t foreshadowing Dortmund’s season going up in flames or the team starting a hot streak, I don’t really know football anymore.

Apart from Barbeque related injuries we have... more injuries! It was reported this week that Mahmoud Dahoud and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens will both miss the first half of the season. As the world’s biggest Mahmoud Dahoud fan, I am inconsolable so please give me some room to cry. Shorter-term injuries include Thorgan Hazard, who is set to miss tomorrow’s game against Leipzig and the potential absence of Gregor Kobel who missed the team’s first Champions League game of the season. Fortunately, Karim Adeyemi and Donyell Malen could travel with the team to Leipzig tomorrow as they recover from their injuries.

Newly appointed Leipzig coach, Marco Rose, took a moment to praise Dortmund’s form going into his debut match tomorrow. He also mentioned how there will be some familiar faces. Which, I’m sure, will be all we hear from the Bundesliga commentators throughout the match.

The Europa League and the Conference League both began yesterday. Notable ties in the Europa League include: Roma’s loss to Ludogoretz Razgrad, Manchester United’s loss to Real Sociedad, Union Berlin’s loss to Union St. Gilloise, and Freiburg’s victory vs Qarabag FK.

What is the wackiest way you, or someone you know, has ended up injured? I once threw a lacrosse ball at a kid and he couldn't see out of his right eye for a couple hours. Woops