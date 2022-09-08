The Daily Bee: A Little Drama and A Lot of Upsets in the Champions League

The first matchday of the Champions League group stage is all wrapped up, and we got a little bit of drama, a couple upsets that led to manager’s losing their jobs, and a Borussia Dortmund win. What more could you want?

Here are the results from the opening round of the Champions League group stage:

Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Copenhagen

Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa

Sevilla 0-4 Manchester City

RB Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan

Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid

RB Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar Donetsk

PSG 2-1 Juventus

Ajax 4-0 Rangers

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting Lisbon

Inter Milan 0-2 Bayern Munich

Barcelona 5-1 Viktoria Plzeň

Napoli 4-1 Liverpool

Atlético Madrid 2-1 Porto

Tottenham 2-0 Marseille

Club Brugge 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen

It was a mixed bag for Bundesliga teams. Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund both claimed relatively comfortable wins over Inter Milan and FC Copenhagen, but the other German sides, RB Leipzig, Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen, suffered upsets (of sorts). I’m not sure Frankfurt losing to Sporting Lisbon is, in and of itself, an upset, but losing 3-0 at home isn’t great.

But the Bundesliga certainly wasn’t the only league that had a rough week in the Champions League. Chelsea and Liverpool both suffered defeats that were very unexpected, and Thomas Tuchel paid for the loss with his job. I’m not so sure Jurgen Klopp will get the axe for losing to Napoli though.

The Links

Marco Rose is officially announced as the new RB Leipzig manager

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Mahmoud Dahoud’s injuries will keep both out of action for the entire Hinrunde

Elsewhere, Graham Potter is set to be announced as Chelsea’s new manager at some point today. Currently the betting favourites to replace Potter at Brighton are Kjetil Knutsen (7/2), Steve Cooper (5/1), and Nathan Jones (8/1).

The Daily Buzz

With the manager merry-go-round in full swing, who do you think will be the next manager to go in the Bundesliga and in the Big Five European leagues?