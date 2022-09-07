The Daily Bee: Tuchel, Tedesco Sacked in the Morning!

Apologies for the late Daily Bee... a certain unnamed individual who is also a Mahmoud Dahoud fanatic “forgot today was Wednesday,” which is why I am now frantically writing this during my lunch break.

It’s not every day that you get not one, but two managers of major European clubs sacked within hours of each other. Following two dreadful losses in the Champions League, RB Leipzig and Chelsea fired their respective managers, Domenico Tedesco and Thomas Tuchel, and at the time of my writing this, have already found their replacements: Graham Potter for Chelsea, and a very familiar face to BVB fans for RB Leipzig:

Marco Rose will be appointed as new RB Leipzig manager, full agreement in place. Leipzig want to get it signed in the next hours to have Rose at work on tomorrow training session. ⚪️ #RBLeipzig



He’s expected to be in charge for the game vs BVB, if there are no issues. pic.twitter.com/vWlxmbS27n — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 7, 2022

Marco Rose will have to wait a grand total of three days before facing his former side: Leipzig will host Dortmund this Saturday.

The Links