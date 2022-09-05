The Daily Bee: Pre-Champions League Injury Report

For folks in the United States, happy Labor Day! For everyone else, happy Monday.

As it is Labor Day in the USA, I just want to remind everyone that football clubs aren’t just players and management, but they are also composed of hundreds of workers including trainers, equipment managers, chefs, custodians, and more, all of whom are vital to the continuation of the sport we all love, despite getting a fraction of the pay or notice from fans. During the Pandemic, many clubs across Europe saw their support staff as the first ones on the chopping block to cut costs, a story that is not at all uncommon across the history of labor. As fans, we should support the workers of our favorite clubs just as much as we support the players (who, to be fair, are also workers), and hold our clubs accountable when and if they mistreat them.

On that note, The Champions League starts tomorrow, which is unfortunate, because Dortmund’s squad is riddled with injuries, and Edin Terzic’s options for the attack will be severely restricted. According to Ruhr Nachrichten, Donyell Malen, Karim Adeyemi, and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens are all doubtful to play tomorrow against FC København. The good news, though, is that Raphael Guerreiro, who missed Friday’s match with a non-COVID illness, should be ready to return.

Meanwhile, Kicker has reported that Mahmoud Dahoud will probably be out until November, following the shoulder injury he suffered against Hertha Berlin.

Dortmund have drawn Hannover 96 in the DFB Pokal. Hannover are currently fifth in the 2. Bundesliga.

You guys voted Marco Reus man of the match on Friday.

We’re five match days into the Bundesliga, and certain folks are already comparing Christian Streich to Claudio Ranieri.

Salih Özcan’s physicality could partially be explained by the fact that he’s also a literal wrestler.

