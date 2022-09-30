The Daily Bee: Gio Reyna Out 7-10 Days Following Injury With USMNT

You just knew it was going to happen, didn’t you? There’s something about Gio Reyna suiting up for the United States Men’s National Team that makes an impending injury feel 100% inevitable. He managed to make it 46 minutes against Japan last Friday, but his luck ran out on Tuesday when he pulled up with a muscle injury against Saudi Arabia.

Borussia #Dortmund startet mit personellen Problemen in die Englischen Wochen. Ein wichtiges #BVB-Duo fällt für das Spiel in #Köln aus: https://t.co/zRHs2PnFv2 #KOEBVB — Ruhr Nachrichten BVB (@RNBVB) September 29, 2022

Thankfully, the injury (allegedly) isn’t serious, with Edin Terzic confirming in a press conference yesterday that Gio would miss 7-10 days. While this isn’t too disastrous, it does at least mean that he won’t be able to play against Sevilla in a critical match in the Champions League next week. Thankfully, though, Salih Özcan and Youssoufa Moukoko will be back, which will give Dortmund a strong chance to win this weekend against Köln.

