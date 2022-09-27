The Daily Bee: Germany and England Actually Entertain

Two European heavyweights clashed in the UEFA Nations League on Monday and shockingly, they produced a good match. After a dull first half, penalties, keeper spills, and smashed hits brought out a scoreline of 3-3. The result was not enough to drag England off the bottom of their group, with Italy claiming top spot to ruin a tremendous string of results for Hungary.

Niklas Sule, Nico Schlotterbeck, and Jude Bellingham all made an appearance at Wembley, with solid performances from two out of three. Schlotterbeck did not have his best outing for the national team, with two of England’s goals coming from his individual mistakes. No matter, Schlotti will shake that off and be ready to get back home to Dortmund.

Injury Update

Edin Terzic can look forward to welcoming back starting goalkeeper Gregor Kobel in the coming days, as well as left-back Raphael Guerreiro.

Raphael Guerreiro and Julian Brandt were back on the training pitch today. Salih Özcan is still missing. An appearance against 1. FC Köln is becoming less likely. Gregor Kobel is expected to return during the week.



Youssoufa Moukoko had to pull out of Germany U21 duty with an injury, but his diagnosis is still unclear.

Dortmund are looking mighty thin in all areas of the pitch at this time. Anyone who said Dortmund should sell Marius Wolf this summer, I hope you have taken some time to reflect.

The Daily Buzz

During the England-Germany game, Schlotterbeck made a nasty challenge on Jude Bellingham. Should players on midseason international duty be more gentle against their club teammates, or is that just part of the game?