The Daily Bee: England and Germany Take to the Pitch in the Nations League

Because we write about club football, us writers tend to play up how boring the international break is for comedic effect. At the end of the day, most of us can find something else to do for two weeks, whether it’s watching another sport, going bird-watching, or staring at blank walls in quiet loneliness, contemplating the meaning of life.

Now, to make everyone feel better, Yash shared this in the writers’ Slack chat, and it’s so wholesome I need to share it here too:

If you really have nothing else to watch and are willing to resort to international tournaments created by fiat somewhere in an office in Geneva to cynically milk additional minutes out of players and earn more in TV revenue, there maybe a few matches for you:

UEFA Nations League

Germany vs Hungary

Italy vs England

Both of these games will be played at 2:45 PM EST. A number of BVB players should suit up for Germany, while Jude Bellingham might take to the pitch for the Three Lions.

In addition, the U.S. Men’s National Team will have an early-morning friendly against Japan. I’m scheduling this article for 8:00 AM EST, which means by the time you’re reading this, the game is probably already underway.

Footy Scran Friday™: What is with these Football Clubs’ obstinate inability to melt the cheese on their burgers? It’s really not that hard: you put the cheese on the burger while it’s still on the grill. I can’t believe how many of them fail to meet this basic qualification for a cheeseburger.

TSG Hoffenheim will not be putting anything related to the World Cup in Qatar, in protest of Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers and other human rights abuses, per ESPN.

