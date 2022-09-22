The Daily Bee: A Sick Brandt Comes Back to Dortmund as the International Break Kicks Off

Hello everyone! That’s right, you’re treated to another Daily Bee this week by me, your fifth favorite Fear The Wall writer. Unfortunately, all of our talented writers are busy doing important stuff and have tasked me with writing today’s Daily Bee. Even more unfortunate, however, is that there are no severed fingers or barbecue explosions to talk about today. So away we go with relevant club information!

Brandt Leaves German National Team With Flu

Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Brandt has left the national team for this window as the midfielder came down with a flu. He’s tested negative for COVID-19 but national team coach, Hansi Flick, has determined that Brandt would be unable to play a part in Germany’s matches against Hungary and Bellinghamland. With the absence of Marco Reus, it looked like Julian Brandt would play a larger role for the national team this window and it could’ve been a big opportunity for him to lock down his ticket to Qatar. He joins Bayern Munich duo Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka as the pair have also left the national team due to COVID-19 infections.

International Break is Kicking Off!

For fans of international soccer, today should be a fun day as the UEFA Nations League kicks off with a host of interesting matchups. The big matchups today are:

Croatia vs Denmark

France vs Austria

Belgium (Hazard, Meunier) vs. Wales

Poland vs Netherlands (Malen)

All of these games are on at 2:45 EST time. I’ll probably tune into Belgium v. Wales to see how Hazard and Meunier are kicking about as well as LAFC’s own Gareth Bale. That being said I’ll be hard-pressed not to flip over to Croatia Vs. Denmark to see how our old pal, Thomas Delaney. is doing. I miss that great Dane.

For those who aren’t fans of the international game, don’t worry. There are a few Bundesliga teams playing in friendlies tomorrow. Wolfsburg, Werder Bremen, Hertha Berlin, Stuttgart, and Schalke all have matches. Where will they be televised? No clue and good luck.

The Singular Link

Angel City FC and San Diego Wave played this past weekend in front of 32,000 fans, setting a record for the highest attended NWSL game. I know this is vastly different than the soccer news we usually cover around here but it is part of a larger trend as more and more people are becoming invested in the women’s side of the game. It’s fantastic news for both soccer and sport in general. On that note, I really recommend checking out women’s soccer if you have the chance. You can probably find a local game or tune into the Women’s UCL. If you’re interested in following BVB Frauen I recommend following Adam Darowski on Twitter.

The Daily Buzz

Do you guys even read these? If you do, what games are you looking forward to the next couple of days?