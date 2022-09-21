The Daily Bee: Revierderby Incident Leaves Dortmund Fan Without Finger

Hey everyone! It’s Wednesday and your fourth favorite Fear The Wall writer is back with more utter nonsense. While the world of soccer goes on an international break, we here at Fear The Wall are forced to find Borussia Dortmund-related news. But have no fear, Dortmund news is falling from the sky... literally.

At the I Revierderby on Saturday, a Dortmund fan recalled that a “finger fell on my shoulder and then lay in front of us”. The incident, according to Ruhr Nachrichten, occurred following Moukoko’s go-ahead goal against FC Schalke. According to officials who confirmed what happened, an overly-zealous fan got his finger caught in a Sudtribune fence while celebrating a goal. Apart from this, there is little information about what happened, however, we can all assume that someone managed to have a worse Revierderby than your average Schalke fan. That being said, the team is now undefeated on days where a Dortmund fan loses their finger. I’m not sure how this fits into Terzic’s tactics but I will be keeping a close eye on Passlack’s digits.

Big Zag is Back in the Bundesliga!

Former Borussia Dortmund defender, Dan-Axel Zagadou, is back in the Bundesliga after being picked up by FC Stuttgart. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Frenchman has signed a four-year deal with the club. Honestly, I like this move a lot. There’s a lot of risk for the often-injured defender but he’s on a free transfer and has a lot of potential if he can stay fit. I’ll be hoping for a healthy Zag to keep Stuttgart in the top-flight.

Official and confirmed. Dan-Axel Zagadou joins Stuttgart on a free transfer, deal completed and signed after medical done today. ⚪️ #transfers



Zagadou has signed until June 2026. pic.twitter.com/qOzNTf4opb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 19, 2022

The Links

According to RN, Salih Özcan’s inclusion in Dortmund’s next against FC Köln is still in doubt as different sources have conflicted over the midfielders availability. Kobel and Rapha, however, are back.

Chelsea were snubbed again according to ESPN as Christoph Freund, RB Salzburg’s sporting director, agreed to not push for a move to the London club. What does this mean for Dortmund? Well, Christoph Freund has played a big part in establishing RB Salzburg as a leading talent factor for RB Leipzig. I’m sure we can expect him to take a job with RB Leipzig in the not-so-distant future.

My Fear The Wall spotlight this week is Sarah Sekac’s Alumni Spotlight on Julian Weigl. I quite like Weigl and I’m glad he’s back in the Bundesliga. Sarah does a terrific job giving a run-through on his time since leaving BVB and it looks like Alumni Spotlights could be here to stay.

The Daily Buzz

