 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Daily Bee: Injury Relief, and International Photoshoots

BVB goes international for September.

By Zac Weilminster
/ new
Borussia Dortmund v FC Schalke 04 - Bundesliga Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

The international break has begun, and Dortmund players have jetted off across the globe to link up with their countrymen. If you’re Gio Reyna, you departed Dortmund for the long and arduous journey to... Cologne.

The USMNT will play Japan in Düsseldorf on Friday, one of many international fixtures that will give coaches a final opportunity to fine-tune their World Cup squads.

Back in Dortmund, some welcome news was received from the medical team following a bleak weekend for the injury table. Marco Reus’s injury has been deemed less serious than anticipated, and the German will see three to four weeks on the sidelines. This may not be great news for BVB, but for the captain’s hopes of making the World Cup, this is a major relief.

Salih Özcan was also (kind of?) cleared of a reported bone marrow edema. The Turkish national team had tweeted the injury report for Dortmund’s defensive enforcer, but it was later explained that the issue is a re-aggravation of Özcan’s injury from the summer, and likely not as serious as edema. He can still be expected to face some time on the sidelines, however.

With that good news in the bag, let’s take a look at how Dortmunders are getting on in their national colors!

The Daily Buzz

Is anyone planning to actually watch one of these games? Let us know which one and why.

More From Fear The Wall

Borussia Dortmund News 24/7

Loading comments...