The Daily Bee: Injury Relief, and International Photoshoots

The international break has begun, and Dortmund players have jetted off across the globe to link up with their countrymen. If you’re Gio Reyna, you departed Dortmund for the long and arduous journey to... Cologne.

The USMNT will play Japan in Düsseldorf on Friday, one of many international fixtures that will give coaches a final opportunity to fine-tune their World Cup squads.

Back in Dortmund, some welcome news was received from the medical team following a bleak weekend for the injury table. Marco Reus’s injury has been deemed less serious than anticipated, and the German will see three to four weeks on the sidelines. This may not be great news for BVB, but for the captain’s hopes of making the World Cup, this is a major relief.

#BVB: Sebastian Kehl gibt live im #dopa Entwarnung bei Marco Reus: „Die Untersuchungen haben keinen Bruch gezeigt. Es ist eine Außenbandverletzung im Sprunggelenk.“ Die WM sei nicht in Gefahr. Er wird drei Wochen ausfallen. ⚫️ — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) September 18, 2022

Salih Özcan was also (kind of?) cleared of a reported bone marrow edema. The Turkish national team had tweeted the injury report for Dortmund’s defensive enforcer, but it was later explained that the issue is a re-aggravation of Özcan’s injury from the summer, and likely not as serious as edema. He can still be expected to face some time on the sidelines, however.

Salih Özcan did not suffer a "new" injury during the derby.



Due to the high strain, his hold injury that he suffered before training camp, has just flared up, which is why he has cancelled the trip to the Turkish national team. #bvb (via @westsven) https://t.co/FQDXmlR6O4 — Derbysieger (@StefanBuczko) September 19, 2022

With that good news in the bag, let’s take a look at how Dortmunders are getting on in their national colors!

It’s a short drive from Dortmund to Cologne… pic.twitter.com/6nRPUxw1Ci — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) September 19, 2022

The lads are back together! pic.twitter.com/Ygc9Qz62If — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) September 19, 2022

The #ThreeLions arrived at St. George's Park last night ahead of our #NationsLeague games against Italy and Germany. pic.twitter.com/gUTAutO36a — England (@England) September 20, 2022

The Daily Buzz

