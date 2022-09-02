 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Daily Bee: The Transfer Deadline Ends With a Flurry

Teams left quite a bit of transfer business to the last minute this summer window.

By Sean Keyser
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

FC Barcelona v Pumas - Club Friendly Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Oh my god, it’s finally over! We no longer have to worry about another club swooping in for our now only healthy right back, or an EPL giant making a massive, nine-figure offer for Jude Bellingham that completely derails our season.

Also, it’s Matchday! Abbreviated DB it is.

The Links

Here’s a list of major transfers completed yesterday:

Other Links

  • Southampton were apparently in for Maxence Lacroix, but the deal fell through (everyone laugh at Paul!)
  • Footy Scran Friday™: I like pie, but what is the point of pie on a roll? Isn’t the point of a pie crust that it encloses all the ingredients already? Is eating it with a little fork in a paper bowl really too much to handle?
  • Dahoud and Adeyemi are questionable for today’s game.

The Daily Buzz

Which deadline move surprised you those most?

More From Fear The Wall

Borussia Dortmund News 24/7

Loading comments...