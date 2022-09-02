The Daily Bee: The Transfer Deadline Ends With a Flurry

Oh my god, it’s finally over! We no longer have to worry about another club swooping in for our now only healthy right back, or an EPL giant making a massive, nine-figure offer for Jude Bellingham that completely derails our season.
Also, it’s Matchday! Abbreviated DB it is.
The Links
This summer's transfer window was wild pic.twitter.com/Z0ISbwrvMX— B/R Football (@brfootball) September 1, 2022
Here’s a list of major transfers completed yesterday:
- Instead of Thomas Meunier, Barcelona have signed Hector Bellerin as a right back.
- In turn, Barcelona loaned Sergiño Dest to AC Milan.
- Barcelona also sent Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea.
- Chelsea also added Denis Zakaria on loan from Juventus.
- RB Leipzig signed former Dortmund center back Abdou Diallo from Paris Saint-Germain.
- Two days ago, Augsburg loaned Ricardo Pepi to FC Groningen.
- Sasa Kalajdzic has gone to... Wolves?
- Manuel Akanji completed his move to Manchester City
Other Links
- Southampton were apparently in for Maxence Lacroix, but the deal fell through (everyone laugh at Paul!)
- Footy Scran Friday™: I like pie, but what is the point of pie on a roll? Isn’t the point of a pie crust that it encloses all the ingredients already? Is eating it with a little fork in a paper bowl really too much to handle?
- Dahoud and Adeyemi are questionable for today’s game.
The Daily Buzz
Which deadline move surprised you those most?
