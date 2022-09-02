The Daily Bee: The Transfer Deadline Ends With a Flurry

Oh my god, it’s finally over! We no longer have to worry about another club swooping in for our now only healthy right back, or an EPL giant making a massive, nine-figure offer for Jude Bellingham that completely derails our season.

Also, it’s Matchday! Abbreviated DB it is.

The Links

Here’s a list of major transfers completed yesterday:

Other Links

Southampton were apparently in for Maxence Lacroix, but the deal fell through (everyone laugh at Paul!)

Dahoud and Adeyemi are questionable for today’s game.

The Daily Buzz

Which deadline move surprised you those most?