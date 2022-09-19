The Daily Bee: Salih Özcan Picks up Bone Edema, Will Miss International Duties With Turkey

First Marco Reus, and now this. Borussia Dortmund couldn’t help but suffer one more injury before sending the squad’s players off on their international duties. This is a weird one, too: according to the Turkish National Team’s official Twitter account, Salih Özcan

has picked up a bone edema in his foot:

Borussia Dortmund’un Schalke 04 ile oynadığı karşılaşmanın ardından yapılan kontrollerde ayağında kemik ödemi saptanan Salih Özcan aday kadrodan çıkarılırken, Ankaragücü’nden Tolga Ciğerci ve Fenerbahçe’den İsmail Yüksek, A Millî Takım aday kadrosuna dâhil edildi. — Türkiye #BizimÇocuklar (@MilliTakimlar) September 18, 2022

A bone edema is an accumulation of fluid in the bone which can take several weeks to fully heal. As a result of this injury, Özcan has been withdrawn from the Turkish National Team for the upcoming international break.

Considering the fact that Özcan has been one of BVB’s best players this season, losing him for any significant period of time would be a significant blow. Hopefully the injury leans towards the minor side, and he is ready to resume play promptly.

The Links

Dan-Axel Zagadou, BVB’s former center back, is moving to Stuttgart.

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has downplayed rumors that Julian Nagelsmann’s job is in jeopardy, as Bayern’s lackluster start has many fans calling for his head.

The Daily Buzz

Should Julian Nagelsmann’s job be in jeopardy?