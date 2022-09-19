 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Daily Bee: Salih Özcan Picks up Bone Edema, Will Miss International Duties With Turkey

BVB’s fiery midfielder will miss several weeks because of this.

Borussia Dortmund v Schalke 04 - German Bundesliga Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images

First Marco Reus, and now this. Borussia Dortmund couldn’t help but suffer one more injury before sending the squad’s players off on their international duties. This is a weird one, too: according to the Turkish National Team’s official Twitter account, Salih Özcan

has picked up a bone edema in his foot:

A bone edema is an accumulation of fluid in the bone which can take several weeks to fully heal. As a result of this injury, Özcan has been withdrawn from the Turkish National Team for the upcoming international break.

Considering the fact that Özcan has been one of BVB’s best players this season, losing him for any significant period of time would be a significant blow. Hopefully the injury leans towards the minor side, and he is ready to resume play promptly.

