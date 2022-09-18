 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Marco Reus Will Only Miss 3 Weeks

We feared the worst, but luckily it seems like our captain won’t be out for too long.

By Anders_Meincke
Borussia Dortmund v Schalke 04 - German Bundesliga Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images

Good morning Fear The Wall!

I’m in a good mood today! We won the Revierderby, Bayern Munich dropped points at the hands of Enrico Maaßen’s Augsburg, and my local football team won a regional rivalry match of their own!

But I must also admit, I had a hard time sleeping knowing that captain Marco Reus was carried out on a stretcher 32 minutes into yesterday’s derby. We know all too well about our captain’s injury woes, and if he was to miss the World Cup because of another ankle injury, I would simply not be okay.

But would you look at that, my weekend just got another boost! According to Patrick Berger, Marco Reus will only miss 3 weeks of play.

This is obviously a big relief, as the reaction from our captain made us fear the worst. The international break comes at a perfect time, giving Reus time to recover from his injury, and if everything pans out, our captain will only miss the following games:

  • FC Köln (1st October, away)
  • Sevilla (5th October, away)
  • Bayern Munich (9th October, home)

The biggest concern is obviously Der Klassiker against Bayern Munich. and he will certainly be missed for that match. I can’t help but still feel relieved, that the injury isn’t more severe. Ankle injuries are often a coin flip that can have you sidelined for a couple of weeks or multiple months.

Lady Luck has smiled upon dear Marco Reus for this one, and I can continue my great weekend, and I hope this news will lift yours too!

And also: DERBYSIEGER, DERBYSIEGER, HEY, HEY, HEY!

