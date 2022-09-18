Report: Marco Reus Will Only Miss 3 Weeks

Good morning Fear The Wall!

I’m in a good mood today! We won the Revierderby, Bayern Munich dropped points at the hands of Enrico Maaßen’s Augsburg, and my local football team won a regional rivalry match of their own!

But I must also admit, I had a hard time sleeping knowing that captain Marco Reus was carried out on a stretcher 32 minutes into yesterday’s derby. We know all too well about our captain’s injury woes, and if he was to miss the World Cup because of another ankle injury, I would simply not be okay.

But would you look at that, my weekend just got another boost! According to Patrick Berger, Marco Reus will only miss 3 weeks of play.

All-clear. Marco Reus will miss 3 weeks. The World Cup is therefore not in danger.



@berger_pj #BVB — BVB Newsblog (@bvbnewsblog) September 18, 2022

This is obviously a big relief, as the reaction from our captain made us fear the worst. The international break comes at a perfect time, giving Reus time to recover from his injury, and if everything pans out, our captain will only miss the following games:

FC Köln (1st October, away)

Sevilla (5th October, away)

Bayern Munich (9th October, home)

The biggest concern is obviously Der Klassiker against Bayern Munich. and he will certainly be missed for that match. I can’t help but still feel relieved, that the injury isn’t more severe. Ankle injuries are often a coin flip that can have you sidelined for a couple of weeks or multiple months.

Lady Luck has smiled upon dear Marco Reus for this one, and I can continue my great weekend, and I hope this news will lift yours too!

And also: DERBYSIEGER, DERBYSIEGER, HEY, HEY, HEY!