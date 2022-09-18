Report: Marco Reus Will Only Miss 3 Weeks

Good morning Fear The Wall!
I’m in a good mood today! We won the Revierderby, Bayern Munich dropped points at the hands of Enrico Maaßen’s Augsburg, and my local football team won a regional rivalry match of their own!
But I must also admit, I had a hard time sleeping knowing that captain Marco Reus was carried out on a stretcher 32 minutes into yesterday’s derby. We know all too well about our captain’s injury woes, and if he was to miss the World Cup because of another ankle injury, I would simply not be okay.
But would you look at that, my weekend just got another boost! According to Patrick Berger, Marco Reus will only miss 3 weeks of play.
All-clear. Marco Reus will miss 3 weeks. The World Cup is therefore not in danger.— BVB Newsblog (@bvbnewsblog) September 18, 2022
This is obviously a big relief, as the reaction from our captain made us fear the worst. The international break comes at a perfect time, giving Reus time to recover from his injury, and if everything pans out, our captain will only miss the following games:
- FC Köln (1st October, away)
- Sevilla (5th October, away)
- Bayern Munich (9th October, home)
The biggest concern is obviously Der Klassiker against Bayern Munich. and he will certainly be missed for that match. I can’t help but still feel relieved, that the injury isn’t more severe. Ankle injuries are often a coin flip that can have you sidelined for a couple of weeks or multiple months.
Lady Luck has smiled upon dear Marco Reus for this one, and I can continue my great weekend, and I hope this news will lift yours too!
And also: DERBYSIEGER, DERBYSIEGER, HEY, HEY, HEY!
