MOTM Poll: Borussia Dortmund Triumph over Schalke in the 99th Bundesliga Revierderby!

It was the 99th edition of the Revierderby and after a welcome return for Europe’s most exciting rivalry. After spending the previous season in the 2. Bundesliga, Schalke are back and ready to prove themselves once again in the top tier. The Royal Blues put up a respectable effort but I’m happy to report they’ve failed to take points in Dortmund. BVB was coming off consecutive losses to Leipzig and Manchester City, so a win today means the Black and Yellow’s will have some momentum heading into the international break.

This game saw Dortmund maintain the lion’s share of possession and offer a constant attacking threat. As was the case in recent matches, Dortmund struggled in crossing passes to striker Anthony Modeste, who found little space to make an impact. It was substitute Youssoufa Moukoko who finally broke the deadlock through a Marius Wolf cross in the 79th minute. From there, Dortmund held their lead to see out an important win. Another strong midfield performance was key in maintaining Terzic’s system through 90 minutes.

The victory does feel bittersweet however, as captain Marco Reus was forced off on a stretcher in the first half. The Dortmund Skipper appeared to roll his ankle. Reus’s face told fans all they needed to know. It didn't look good. But here’s to hoping it’s not a major injury. Get well soon, Marco!

Here are our picks:

Youssoufa Moukoko

Dortmund’s seventeen-year-old striker subbed into this game halfway through the second half and made an immediate impact. Moukoko was fast, creative, and for being such a small guy, he jumped high to head the ball past Alexander Schwolow. Perhaps Terzic will begin rethinking his choice for starting striker.

Salih Özcan

This guy just keeps getting better and better. Seriously, how much did Dortmund pay for him? Özcan is the holding midfielder that Dortmund have been missing for so long. He fits this squad and style of play so well, and he’s certainly winning the hearts of BVB fans everywhere. Oz’s ability to direct the flow of play helped turn this game in Dortmund’s favor.

Jude Bellingham

Speaking of midfield, Jude was everywhere. This kid is a workhorse, and it’s obvious that he’s been improving his attacking output without losing his defensive edge. Bellingham had several shots on goal, while also winning the most duals. Bellingham was so good and that’s probably why he was the most-fouled player in this match... yet again.

Marius Wolf

Wolf’s versatility was seen once again in this match. He was quick around the pitch and offered creative playmaking throughout the ninety minutes. I’ve complained a lot recently about Dortmund’s lack of ability to cross the ball... But Wolf’s cross to assist Moukoko’s header was nothing less than spectacular. Wolf is again showcasing his value to this squad. #UnleashtheWolf

