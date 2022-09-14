The Daily Bee: The Bundesliga is the Best League in the World!

Hello everyone! It’s Wednesday, so your third favorite Fear The Wall writer is back to provide nonsense for you to indulge in before Dortmund gets bulldozed by Manchester City. Yesterday’s Champions League Matchday saw some exciting matches, including a Bundesliga clean sweep.

Everyone’s second favorite Bavarian Bundesliga team, Bayern Munich, continued their amazing Champions Group Stage form as they beat FC Barcelona 2-0 at home. Bayern has not lost a Champions League Group Stage since 2017 and, despite a shaky start to the Bundesliga, kept the streak alive. The highlight of this match was obviously the return of Robert Lewandowski to Munich. Despite being the headlining act, Lewandowski failed to score against his good ol’ pal Neuer as Bayern’s defense put on a good display.

Bayern Munich were not the only German team to win against Spanish opposition as Bayer Leverkusen beat Atletico Madrid at home. In a closely contested game, Bayer Leverkusen broke down Atletico’s world-famous defense past the 80th minute. Moussa Diaby and midfielder Robert Andrich both got on the scoreboard in what was an overall good team display from the Germans.

The final German team to get business done in Europe was Eintracht Frankfurt. The Frankfurters traveled to the South of France and managed to get a vital win against Marseille. Two notable things about this game. First, please look at the Marseille lineup for this match. I took a peak while writing this article and kept thinking “Oh that’s where they ended up?”. It’s the perfect blend of older players like Alexis Sanchez and Dimitry Payet, alongside guys who fell out of favor Leonardo Balerdi, Kolasinac, Eric Bailly, and Amine Harit. Second, the match was unfortunately marred by fan violence. Marseille has some of the most fanatic fans in European football and unfortunately, that was on display across the French city in the lead-up to the match. Frankfurt fans also lived up to their reputation as they matched the intensity. Overall, it was a fun match with two of Europe’s most interesting teams that was marred by a bunch of morons fronting as football fans.

Marseille and Frankfurt fans just throwing flares and fireworks at each other in the stadium last night. pic.twitter.com/AsO9p0z5Ol — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) September 14, 2022

The Links

The Dortmund squad, complete with returnees Karim Adeyemi, Thorgan Hazard, and Donyell Malen, rolled into Manchester yesterday with some suave-looking brown suits. I’m not sure if want a brown suit now or if I just want to look like Jude Bellingham. That being said, I think Jude and Gio could use some help on their ties.

Following the team’s first UCL matchday, Edin Terzic met with Sebastian Haller. It’s nice to see Haller slowly integrate himself into the squad despite all that has happened. That being said, Terzic mentioned that there is still no specific timeline and that we all should respect Haller’s privacy as he recovers.

My article spotlight for this week is Zac Weilminster’s article titled “Three Excuses for Dortmund’s Apathetic Loss in Leipzig”. I’m sure we all want to forget that game ever happened but Zac does a fantastic job contextualizing the circumstances of the loss. It’s a great read before today’s match as the same problems may prove to be the team’s Achilles heel.

The Daily Buzz

We’re approximately one and a half matchday into the UCL campaign this year. Who’s going to win the whole thing?

If you’d prefer not to talk football: I somehow lost the keys to the apartment I was staying at this week and I’m now bumming it on a friend’s couch. Anyone got similar stories or am I a lone idiot?