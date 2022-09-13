The Daily Bee: Some Interviews from Former Players

Good day, Dort-people.

A positively demoralizing weekend matchday has given way to a menacing midweek matchup, with Dortmund traveling to Manchester City to attempt to stop the monster they helped create.

Yes, I’m talking about the giant, powerful beast Manchester City acquired as their marquee signing this summer.

Sergio Gomez will take some stopping come Wednesday, and Dortmund will have to be at their best to keep their former star from running rampant.

Kehl Addresses the Loss

Sebastian Kehl:



"There were too many easy ball losses, also in spaces that hurt us. We are disappointed. We could have put a bigger gap between ourselves and our rivals with a win and continued our run. But to be honest, we didn't deserve that either."



Kehl was pretty blunt in his assertion that the team didn’t deserve any points from the game, but then again, you don’t need a four-year degree to reach that conclusion. Kehl was also quick to point out another obvious issue, that being the pace on the wings. One of Donyell Malen or Karim Adeyemi is desperately needed back in the squad. It may not be in Terzic’s best interest to throw the kitchen sink at Manchester City, but Dortmund really needs to wallop Schalke, and a speedy winger will go a long way in that effort.

The Links

Marwin Hitz commented on his time at Dortmund to Sport Bild. Read the interview here. It seems strange that Hitz left because he had not reached #1 status; I don’t think that was ever in the plan.

Manuel Akanji had some words about his former employers, complaining to RNBVB about the time he spent in the stands waiting for a transfer. I think this is quite bogus of him to say; there was no use planning with a player who didn’t want to stay with the team!

