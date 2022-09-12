The Daily Bee: The Premier League Suspends Matches

The English Premier League was cancelled due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. While I think this decision was a little strange and unnecessary, it hopefully gave Europe’s other leagues more attention on the world stage, where the Premier League tends to dominate. Of course, if this is true, it only means that there were ever more eyes to witness Dortmund’s embarrassing 3-0 loss to Leipzig.

It also means that Manchester City, who would have played a difficult match against Tottenham over the weekend, have an extra few days of rest coming into their match against Dortmund this week.

The Links

Edin Terzic is confident that BVB will have one or two more options when Dortmund face Manchester City in the Champions League. RN seems to believe this means that one or both of Donyell Malen and Karim Adeyemi will be fit to return.

Despite dropping points again against Hertha Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen still have faith in Gerardo Seoane.

Sebastian Kehl blamed careless mistakes and a lack of intensity for Dortmund’s loss to RB Leipzig on Saturday.

The Daily Buzz

The NFL began in the United States this weekend, which reminded me of this clip from Thierry Henry on CBS Sports’ coverage of the Champions League, in which he laments that Americans call association football “soccer” and NFL-style football “football.” This is an argument that gets brought up online, and I certainly have my own opinions on it, but what do you guys think?