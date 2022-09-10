Man of the Match Poll: Borussia Dortmund Receives Reality Check from RB Leipzig

A squad lacking energy playing against a team sponsored by an energy drink in “Energy City.” Irony at its finest. The only real competition was who was more tired: Dortmund or the match commentary.

Regardless of the overall lackluster performance, there were a few moments that stuck out resulting in today’s MOTM noms:

Anthony Modeste

Modeste has a very specific style of play and when the squad wouldn’t deliver the ball to him, he went and got it himself to try and make something materialize.

Marius Wolf

The Dortmund defense was nothing to write home about, but Wolf did make a vital tackle early that prevented a Leipzig goal.

Giovanni Reyna

Reyna is really the only player that demonstrated any efforts of playmaking when he was subbed on after the half. Unfortunately, nothing came to fruition.

Well, there you have it...our noms from a forgettable match. I won’t take it personally if you ignore this poll; our players did not take it personally to try hard either.