The Daily Bee: The Thomas Meunier-Barcelona Saga Continues

Getting yourself caught up in one of Barcelona’s transfer sagas is exhausting. There is an endless tug of war between tens of players desperate for the ludicrous bag that Barcelona have somehow found the funds for, only for them to be cast out in six months for the disgusting act of expecting to be paid the amount they agreed upon with the club.

At first it seemed like Thomas Meunier was the leading candidate to become Barcelona’s new right-back, only for reports to suggest they’re looking elsewhere, before Hector Bellerin emerged as their preferred option... But now there are suggestions they might be in the market for two right-backs!

I get it. Sometimes I can’t choose between two expensive purchases myself, neither of which I can afford, and instead I just pick both and ignore the growing spectre of my own bankruptcy.

Who knows whether Thomas Meunier will be a Borussia Dortmund player by the end of the week? I’d assume so, but when it comes to Barcelona, making assumptions that sensible things will happen is generally a fool’s errand.

