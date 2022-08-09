The Daily Bee: A New Striker and Some Nice Words from an Old One

European football swung back into life last weekend, but despite the earlier-than-usual start, the transfer window is still fully open across the continent. Dortmund swooped for FC Köln striker Anthony Modeste on Monday, securing the Frenchman’s signature on a one-year deal. Modeste is an excellent stand-in for Sebastien Haller while he undergoes chemotherapy treatment and will help reduce some of the pressure on the shoulders of young Youssouffa Moukoko. Dortmund’s attack was starting to look a bit thin when Adeyemi injured his foot at the weekend, and despite his all-clear diagnosis, another forward is a welcome sight for BVB fans.

Another striker in Erling Haaland was also thinking and BVB this weekend, sharing some kind words about his former club.

Erling Haaland:



"It was nice to see the win. The atmosphere on TV sounded really good. I miss Dortmund, it was a fantastic time. I wish BVB all the best. I'm still in touch with my old team mates, they're all amazing."



@SkySportsPL #BVB pic.twitter.com/ntMEBw3cqI — BVB Newsblog (@bvbnewsblog) August 7, 2022

I thought this was really classy from Erl. Plenty of players have moved on from BVB and scarcely looked over their shoulder on their way out of the city. Haaland always wore his heart on his sleeve for BVB, and his respect for the time he spent at the club is admirable.

The Links

FC Barcelona is attempting to invalidate Frenkie De Jong’s current contract on the basis that it was written illegally... by them. A wild Catalonian saga this summer.

Mixed opinions on the potential arrival of Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea. English sources continue to report the winger is on his way out of Stamford Bridge, while sources in Germany suggest his destination is not in Dortmund.

More information has hit the media about alleged abuse by Nico Schulz toward his ex-girlfriend. Authorities are still processing the case.

The Daily Buzz

Does Anthony Modeste have what it takes to fill Sebastien Haller’s boots filling Erling Haaland’s boots? How is Moukoko taking all of this?