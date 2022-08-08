Official: Borussia Dortmund Sign Anthony Modeste from FC Köln

It’s officially official! Borussia Dortmund have signed Anthony Modeste on a one-year deal from FC Köln. The club immediately acknowledged his signing as a reaction to Haller’s long-term absence. The fee was rumored to be around €5m and his contract was rumored to be around €6m for the year.

#Modeste wird beim #BVB die Rückennummer 20 tragen. Hier geht es zum Trikot unseres Neuzugangs: https://t.co/tUW0rSy1Xz — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) August 8, 2022

This transfer happened quickly as Dortmund’s interest in Modeste only came to light within the past 48 hours. I would not be surprised if he starts for Dortmund against Freiburg this coming Friday and we can expect him to take Moukoko’s role in the team if he does. The 7-year Bundesliga veteran has proven he has what it takes to score in the Bundesliga, having scored 20 goals last season, and will look to provide for Dortmund until Sebastian Haller hopefully returns. His age, however, could raise some concerns despite the 34-year-old playing 2,600 Bundesliga minutes last season. He will wear the #20 jersey for the duration of his contract.

Your Thoughts?

How do you feel about this signing? Is Modeste the striker you anticipated? How much game time are you hoping to see out of Modeste?