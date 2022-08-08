BVB in Talks With Callum Hudson-Odoi Over Potential Loan Deal

Callum Hudson-Odoi has once again been linked to a move to the Bundesliga. The perpetually under-played young English winger is reportedly in discussions with Borussia Dortmund over a loan deal that would see the winger move to BVB with the goal of finding more playing time, something he is unlikely to receive at Stamford Bridge under Thomas Tuchel.

BREAKING! Callum Hudson-Odoi and his representatives are in talks with Borussia Dortmund over a loan deal pic.twitter.com/v1LhSpKRqO — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 7, 2022

Hudson-Odoi has been linked to Bundesliga clubs, whether Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund, so many times over the last few years, only for the move to fall through each time, that it’s hard to take this rumor at face value. However, in a vacuum it wouldn’t be the craziest move in the world. BVB can always use another winger, and CHO is a dynamic attacker with elite dribbling ability, although he hasn’t exactly racked up goals and assists at an impressive rate.

Hudson-Odoi will surely receive interest from other EPL clubs, so this move is far from a certainty, but if it did take place, then Edin Terzic would have one more attacking option at his disposal. Bringing him in on loan would be a low-risk move that could potentially pay dividends. Then again, he may end up as another Adnan Januzaj.

