The Daily Bee: Timo Werner Returns to Leipzig, and More Bundesliga Transfers

The first Monday after the Bundesliga begins is like a hangover after your first college party. You just had a huge blast after months of anticipation, and now it’s the morning, you’re tired, you don’t want to do anything, and you just want the next weekend to get here already.

Of course, the Bundesliga was not the only league to begin this weekend. A very familiar face happened to score two goals in his debut over in England:

Although the league is now in full swing, there’s still some transfer business to get done...

The Links

Anthony Modeste to Dortmund is essentially a done deal, pending a medical transfer. By the time you’re reading this, he could very well be a BVB player.

Timo Werner is coming back to the Bundesliga! The German striker’s tenure at Chelsea ends as it took place: unceremoniously. He will be returning to RB Leipzig, with whom he scored 28 goals in the 2019-20 season. This move has achieved Fabrizio Romano here we go status.

Speaking of RB Leipzig, ol’ Rasenbull are trading one left back for another. Immediately after dumping €26 million into Hoffenheim’s David Raum, they are sending left back Angeliño, who is only a year older and also has plenty of attacking talent, back to Hoffenheim on loan with an option to buy for €20 million.

The Daily Buzz

What do you think of Leipzig swapping Angeliño for David Raum?