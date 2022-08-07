Report: Karim Adeyemi Has no Structural Damage, to Return to Training Soon

When Karim Adeyemi was substituted after 23 minutes against Leverkusen, it felt like a real gut punch to many Dortmund fans. Injuries have been a recurring theme in the Dortmund camp, and with Süle picking up an injury in his first match, it almost felt cursed when Adeyemi dragged himself off the field before the 30-minute mark.

But this time, we’re in luck! According to Ruhr Nachrichten, Adeyemi will be able to return to the training ground after a short break, as an examination on Sunday brought certainty that a structural injury could be ruled out.

It’s still unknown how this will impact the 20-year-olds availability for the clash against Freiburg, but these are the best news we could expect upon what could have been a serious injury for our young winger.

The expectation is for Süle to be out for 1-2 more weeks, and with Salih Özcan’s return to training last week, we can soon expect to see all our new signings in Bundesliga action!