Report: Anthony Modeste is close to joining Dortmund!

According to a report from Patrick Berger and Sport1, 1. FC Köln striker, Anthony Modeste is set to become Borussia Dortmund’s newest player. The 34-year-old will join on a one-year deal and look to replace Haller who is recovering from testicular cancer. As of this report, Modeste and BVB have agreed to personal terms for his contract while the two clubs are close to finalizing a deal. The rumored transfer fee is somewhere between four to five million euros and Modeste will expect to make around 6 million euros this season. This signing comes amid Dortmund’s interest in other strikers such as Edin Dzecko, Edison Cavani, and Arkadiusz Milik.

Excl.: Anthony Modeste from 1. FC Köln is on verge joining Borussia Dortmund as temporary replacement for Sébastien Haller. Agreement in principle between #BVB and the 34yo French striker over a one-year contract. Clubs are in direct talks now to complete the deal. ⚫️ @SPORT1 — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) August 7, 2022

Last season, the Frenchman scored 20 goals for the Billy Goats and had the fourth most goals in the league behind Lewandowski, Schick, and Haaland. Across his career, Modeste has played seven seasons in the Bundesliga, with five of those coming in Cologne. His acquisition means Dortmund have secured a prolific striker who knows the league and has an eye for goal. As for playing profiles, we can expect much more of a poacher compared to Haller. Modeste is not known for his link-up play. He has never registered over four assists in a single league campaign and his passing numbers are very poor. His finishing and goalscoring ability, however, is fantastic and he will hopefully find more service at Dortmund than he did at Köln. While his age of 34 could be a cause for concern, he played 2,606 minutes last season and was very reliable. Anthony Modeste should make for a fantastic, albeit different, backup while Haller hopefully makes a healthy and speeding recovery.

