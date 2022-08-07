Match Ratings: Borussia Dortmund Scrape Close Win in Bundesliga Season Opener

Borussia Dortmund kicked off the Bundesliga season yesterday with a tough assignment, hosting Bayer Leverkusen at the Westfalenstadion, but despite some difficult moments in the second half, they came away with all three points and a clean sheet.

It was a really scrappy affair, as I’m sure the stud marks and bruises that many BVB players will be sporting can testify. Bayer Leverkusen seemed to be walking a fine line with the referee, and were clearly trying to rough up BVB’s attackers. But Dortmund dug deep and found a way to win, in large part due to the good performances across the backline... It’s not often we get to say that!

Here’s our ratings from yesterday’s tough fought 1-0 victory to get BVB’s Bundesliga season underway.

Starting XI

Gregor Kobel

Paul: 8

Anders: 7

Patrick: 8

My choice for Man of the Match. Kobel made some very important saves, albeit helped by Leverkusen’s suspect finishing. He was bailed out by an offside flag when Palacios put a rebounded shot in the back of the net. He earned the clean sheet and, I would argue that he earned the three points as well.

Mats Hummels

Paul: 5

Anders: 6

I’ll try not to bring pace into this, as Hummels is basically a sloth at this point. But yesterday our vice-captain had a stellar performance. Had some suspect moments as well, but he clearly did more good than bad.

Patrick: 6

In possession Hummels was superb and I think his decision-making was great throughout most of the game. That being said, it’s obvious he isn’t as fit as he once was and he had trouble keeping up with the pace of Leverkusen’s forwards.

Nico Schlotterbeck

Paul: 8

Anders: 8

My choice for Man of the Match (though Kobel and Meunier could be justified as well). Schlottigott is aggressive like a pitbull and gracious like a bald eagle. He won all his aerials, and he neutralized a lot of dangerous situations, all while firing long balls that almost always found a teammate. He had one or two sloppy plays, but there is no doubt that he possesses all the skills we have missed.

Patrick: 8

Thomas Meunier

Paul: 7

I thought he was excellent in the first half, and his defensive efforts were key throughout the game. Didn’t contribute as much going forward this time round, but that wasn’t what Dortmund needed most from him yesterday.

Anders: 7

Low key one of Meunier’s best performances - if not the best? When Dortmund fell victim of multiple counterattacks, Meunier was there to clean up the right-hand side every time.

Patrick: 7

Really important first half from Meunier as he provided defensive cover on Dortmund’s right flank. Did a good job keeping Diaby quiet despite the Frenchman being Leverkusen’s most threatening attacker of the game. Nice to see good defensive performances from a fullback!

Raphael Guerreiro

Paul: 5

Anders: 5

Sadly one of the worst performances of the night. His offensive efforts didn’t make up for his lack of defensive work on this occasion. I’m also questioning his body language, even though I really don’t want to.

Patrick: 6

Game of two halves for Rapha. In the first half, he was fantastic and did such a great job marking Bellarabi that Gerardo Seoane was forced to make a change at halftime. The second half was a different story. I am surprised he wasn’t subbed out 10 minutes earlier.

Jude Bellingham

Paul: 7

Anders: 7

Patrick: 7

I feel bad for Jude. He was decent, but the high standards he sets mean that decent isn’t enough. We’re used to greatness. Still, he played an important role winning possession for Dortmund’s first goal and bossing the midfield in the first half. He wasn’t as good in the second half, but that was the case for Dortmund’s entire midfield.

Mahmoud Dahoud

Paul: 7

Anders: 7

Leverkusen would’ve gotten a goal if it wasn’t for his heroic last ditch tackle. He was very reliable in transition play as well.

Patrick: 7

If the game ended at halftime, Dahoud would’ve been my man of the match.

Marco Reus

Paul: 6

Anders: 6

Reus had a strange game. He was kinda not-that-good in possession, but he did run for 90 minutes and he made Hradecky look like a doofus, and that counts for something too.

Patrick: 7

Karim Adeyemi

Paul: 6

Came out of the game early, having picked up a knock, but not before he managed to have a significant impact. He looked lively in the early minutes, and it was his shot that bobbled around on the goal line for Reus to bundle it into the net.

Anders: 7

Patrick: 7

Adeyemi was easily Dortmund’s most involved attacker in the early stages of the game. I’m still not convinced by his finishing as he should’ve scored the opportunity that Reus had to finish off. Really unfortunate to come out injured after 20 minutes but welcome to Dortmund!

Donyell Malen

Paul: 4

Anders: 4

Patrick: 3

In my opinion, Dortmund’s worst player yesterday. Went invisible for a majority of the game and his finishing was lackluster.

Youssoufa Moukoko

Paul: 5

Although he did really well to create the chance that lead to Marco Reus’s goal, Moukoko struggled to impose himself on the game. It’s clear that he’s talented, but it’s also clear he isn’t ready to lead the line for BVB. He needs time to develop.

Anders: 5

Patrick: 6

Had some really bright moments despite being invisible for portions of the game! I have noticed he’s really good on the turn and can use his low center of gravity to hold possession. Still, he has to develop physically as he gets bullied off the ball too often.

Substitutes

Thorgan Hazard

Paul: 6

Anders: 6

Patrick: 6

Julian Brandt

Paul: 5

Anders: 5

Bang average... Am I about to become a convert to the anti-Brandt camp?

Patrick 5

When Brandt comes on it feels like you either get a fußballgott or a very, very, average player. Yesterday it was the latter.

Emre Can

N/A

Marius Wolf

N/A

Overall

Paul: 6

It wasn’t the strongest performance or the most convincing victory, but it was good to see BVB show a bit of fight and see out a game despite struggling in the second half.

Anders: 6

Keeping a clean sheet, and that’s great and all, but damn, our 2nd half performance was utter shite. We defended well, but we didn’t manage to create any meaningful chances in the second half.

Patrick: 7

Very workmen-like performance. Despite a few injuries (Ozcan, Süle) and Westfalenstadion debuts for the new signings, the team was very mature. I thought Leverkusen would be a big challenge and played a very chippy game, but the guys kept their cool and got a result against a direct rival. Victories like these will go a long way.

