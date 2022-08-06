Borussia Dortmund Left Back Nico Schulz Under Investigation for Domestic Violence

According to BILD (confirmed, by Ruhr Nachrichten), who received information from the North-Rhine Westphalia Public Prosecutor’s Office, Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schulz is currently under investigation for domestic violence he allegedly committed in 2020; the result of a June criminal complaint filed by his former girlfriend.

The details of the allegations against Schulz are disgusting. The BILD article above claims that Schulz kicked his pregnant at-the-time girlfriend in the stomach only two weeks before she gave birth, an action that the prosecutor claims was an attempt to terminate the pregnancy. His girlfriend also claims that he threw her to the ground while she was pregnant; this being only one among various other instances of physical violence.

These allegations aren’t without evidence. I won’t upload them to this article, but there are numerous images circulating the internet depicting what appears to be a Whatsapp chat log, containing a woman’s bruise-riddled body, with Nico Schulz responding with an exaggerated “sad” face, in what should most closely be interpreted as an insincere apology.

Borussia Dortmund told BILD, “To date, we have not heard anything about a public prosecutor’s investigation into Nico Schulz’s private life. We will take the reporting as an opportunity to talk directly to the player to look for the serious allegations.” Nico Schulz denied the accusations to BILD, through his lawyer.

It’s important to note that even though Schulz was unpopular with BVB fans, and the club will probably be relieved if anything to sever ties with him, this behavior would be just as unacceptable if he was a beloved superstar-level player. The evidence against him seems fairly damning, and paints the picture of a violent, manipulative abuser. The club, and its fans, should have no tolerance for this kind of behavior on any level.