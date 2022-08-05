The Daily Bee: The Bundesliga Begins!

The wait ends today! The 10 endless, monotonous weeks of Bundesliga-less football is finally over, as the race for the Meisterschale formally kicks off.

Ok, so we technically have to wait until tomorrow to watch our beloved Borussia Dortmund start their season... but something is better than nothing, am I right? That something is a little taste of Bundesliga action coming this afternoon, with a pretty exciting match between Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt on the cards, at 2:30 PM eastern time today.

Enjoy the game, everybody! Even though the real fun starts tomorrow...

... on NATIONAL TELEVISION!

Are you American? Do you want to watch Borussia Dortmund play for free on network television?



Saturday...12:30 PM EDT...ABC...be there — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 4, 2022

The Links

Robert Lewandowski introduced himself to FC Barcelona fans today.

There were apparently rumors that Borussia Dortmund were tied to Umar Sadiq? I was unaware of this until yesterday, but also according to Fabrizio Romano, they aren’t true.

Salih Özcan will be a gametime decision tomorrow.

Axel Witsel is in the Starting XI for Atletico Madrid.

Footy Scran Friday™ (did you really think we would dump this?): Chips at Willington AFC with what could generously be referred to as “cheese” on top. Looks very plasticky, and not melted. Melting the cheese feels like the literal bare minimum you could do, but what do I know?

What are BVB’s odds to win the Bundesliga? The Athletic has Dortmund at +600, which honestly, seems about spot on to me.

The Daily Buzz

Which teams do you guys think will comprise the top four this season?