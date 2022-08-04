The Daily Bee: Premier League Players to Stop Taking the Knee Before Every Match

Good Morning Fear the Wall,

Premier League players will no longer be taking a knee before every league match. The decision has been taken by the club captains of each team, and the knee, which is intended to make a statement in the fight for equality and to end racism in football and in wider society, will only be taken in “specific moments during the upcoming campaign”.

Ahead of the new season, #PL club captains have reaffirmed their commitment to fighting racism and all forms of discrimination.



The players have decided to use specific moments during the upcoming campaign to take the knee. #NoRoomForRacism



More:

The players will instead take the knee for key matches through the season, in the Premier League and in cup competitions:

Players will take the knee during the opening match round of the season, dedicated No Room for Racism match rounds in October and March, Boxing Day fixtures following the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Premier League matches on the final day of the season and The FA Cup and EFL Cup Finals.

It’s a complicated one really, because I understand why the players don’t necessarily feel they should carry on doing this forever, but I think they (and many commentators) are underestimating the effect that elite signals about social attitudes can have on public opinion.

That said, it’s also possible that a similar impact can be made by taking a knee in the big games, to reiterate the commitment to fighting against racism.

The Links

Julian Brandt’s prospects under Edin Terzic are looking increasingly poor. If Borussia Dortmund receive a suitable offer, he may leave (Funke Sport).

Manchester City are working on a deal to sign former Borussia Dortmund midfielder and now Anderlecht left-back, Sergio Gomez (David Ornstein).

Borussia Dortmund are considering a move for Memphis Depay, according to sources in Spain (Diario Sport), but sources in Germany claim BVB don’t see Depay as the answer to their striker shortage (Sky Sports).

The Daily Buzz

