Report: Manuel Akanji to Manchester City is Imminent

Although it looked for a while like Manuel Akanji might not find a summer transfer destination, and would spend the season riding the bench as a depth option for Edin Terzic, it appears that another club has arrived at the last minute to swoop him away. According to Fabrizio Romano, a move of Akanji to Manchester City is imminent, for a fee of €17 million.

Manuel Akanji to Man City, here we go! Full agreement completed with BVB on Tuesday night, contracts are being prepared right now. €17m fixed fee. #MCFC



Akanji has agreed personal terms and he will complete medical tests in the next hours.



NO centre backs will leave City. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2022

This move leaves BVB somewhat shallow at center back, with only Nico Schlotterbeck, Mats Hummels, and Niklas Süle to man the back line. Akanji clearly didn’t factor into the BVB front office’s plans this season, but he still could have been an emergency backup. Now, the health of Dortmund’s three center backs will be crucial, as the options in the U-23s are not yet ready for senior minutes.

Manuel Akanji will join his former teammate Erling Haaland under Pep Guardiola. He won’t have to wait long to return to Dortmund: Manchester City will face BVB in the Champions League on October 25th at the Westfalenstadion. Whether he actually makes the squad amongst a crowded group of center backs is much less certain.