 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Daily Bee: The Dramatic Deadline Day Approaches!

Tomorrow is the Europe Transfer Deadline Day and everyone is rushing to finalize deals.

By Patrick Morrison
/ new
Borussia Dortmund Training Camp in Bad Ragaz Photo by Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images

Silly season is almost over! Tomorrow at 5 pm in Germany and Italy, 11:59 pm in France, 11 pm in England, and 10:59 pm in Spain, the transfer window closes! For me, it means I have to find something besides transfers to write about on the Daily Bee. For clubs around Germany, it means it’s time to fax those last checks. Let’s take a look to see how Dortmund and two other German clubs are doing:

In Dortmund, it remains to be seen if Manuel Akanji or Thomas Meunier will be sold. FTW’s own, Zac Weilminster, did a fantastic article on both of them here. It appears Man City are circling around Akanji like oil-fueled vultures. Other players, such as Emre Can, Thorgan Hazard, and Julian and Brandt look like they are staying at the club according to the other Patrick, Patrick Berger.

Fellow German clubs are also busy. Bayer Leverkusen have confirmed the signing of Callum Hudson-Odoi and have signed goalkeeper, Lukas Hradecky, to a long-term contract. I think both of these deals are pretty good and, despite a lackluster start to the season, Bayer Leverkusen are making the right moves!

Schalke are also making moves. The club have made a loan offer for Liverpool’s young dutch center-back, Sepp van den Berg. He is replacing Malick Thiaw, the 21-year-old center back, who was signed by AC Milan this past week. Thiaw is a big loss for the recently promoted side. Sepp van den Berg on loan, however, is a fantastic alternative if he begins to fulfill his potential.

Some other interesting transfer news and stories to watch out for this deadline day include:

The Links

The Daily Buzz

Which European club has had the best transfer window so far? The Worst? Will any blockbuster transfers happen before the window closes?

More From Fear The Wall

Borussia Dortmund News 24/7

Loading comments...