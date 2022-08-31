The Daily Bee: The Dramatic Deadline Day Approaches!

Silly season is almost over! Tomorrow at 5 pm in Germany and Italy, 11:59 pm in France, 11 pm in England, and 10:59 pm in Spain, the transfer window closes! For me, it means I have to find something besides transfers to write about on the Daily Bee. For clubs around Germany, it means it’s time to fax those last checks. Let’s take a look to see how Dortmund and two other German clubs are doing:

In Dortmund, it remains to be seen if Manuel Akanji or Thomas Meunier will be sold. FTW’s own, Zac Weilminster, did a fantastic article on both of them here. It appears Man City are circling around Akanji like oil-fueled vultures. Other players, such as Emre Can, Thorgan Hazard, and Julian and Brandt look like they are staying at the club according to the other Patrick, Patrick Berger.

As of now, it can be assumed that neither Thomas Meunier, Emre Can, Thorgan Hazard nor Julian Brandt will leave Borussia Dortmund.



Fellow German clubs are also busy. Bayer Leverkusen have confirmed the signing of Callum Hudson-Odoi and have signed goalkeeper, Lukas Hradecky, to a long-term contract. I think both of these deals are pretty good and, despite a lackluster start to the season, Bayer Leverkusen are making the right moves!

Schalke are also making moves. The club have made a loan offer for Liverpool’s young dutch center-back, Sepp van den Berg. He is replacing Malick Thiaw, the 21-year-old center back, who was signed by AC Milan this past week. Thiaw is a big loss for the recently promoted side. Sepp van den Berg on loan, however, is a fantastic alternative if he begins to fulfill his potential.

Official. Schalke have completed and signed the agreement with Liverpool for Sepp van den Berg on season long loan, confirmed. #Schalke



Some other interesting transfer news and stories to watch out for this deadline day include:

The Links

Nottingham Forest have made 19(!) signings so far this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still at Manchester United despite the two having a falling out.

Liverpool did not sign a new midfielder despite being interested in Jude Bellingham and even Klopp has spoken about the club’s need for a new midfielder.

The Daily Buzz

