The Daily Bee: Adeyemi, Bellingham, and Schlotti Have Some Fun

Happy Tuesday, BVB fans. The Dortmund boys are settled in at home this week awaiting the arrival of TSG Hoffenheim on Friday. Edin Terzic will be using the time to remind his forwards where the ball goes at the end of a play (in the net), and the content team is using the opportunity to work on some new videos!

In this vlog-style video from the official club account, we get to follow Karim Adeyemi, Gio Reyna, Jude Bellingham, and more around the Dortmund training ground for a day of photoshoots, fan meet-ups, and FIFA 23 hype material. The video is really enjoyable to watch, so if you can carve out 15 minutes, I would recommend giving it a go.

In the video, while trying on some new merchandise, Jude and Schlotti give Karim some serious flack for his goal which ended up being Marco Reus’s. The young German will be keeping that in mind next time he takes the pitch, I’m sure!

More Akanji Rumors

Will he? Won’t he? Who knows at this point.

With Leicester City finalizing the sale of Wesley Fofana to Chelsea, they are expected to dip into the Bundesliga market for some reinforcements.

Leicester City are looking at the Bundesliga in their bid to sign at least one centre-back until Thursday, with Dortmund's Akanji, Leverkusen's Tapsoba and Wolfsburg's Lacroix all targets.



There could actually be something to this one. Akanji is one of the only center-backs left on the market, and the other alternatives listed will be far more expensive (Tapsoba) or are coming off of a terrible season (Lacroix). Akanji will no doubt be chomping at the bit to play for a team dead last in the Premier League with no European football to offer. Exactly what he was expecting when he rejected a lucrative contract extension with Dortmund. Right, Manu?

The Links

How about that Fofana deal? A lot of cheddar for a center back, but Chelsea does not ever seem too fussed about that. Nico Schlotterbeck, you were the steal of the century.

Edinson Cavani will be making his way to Valencia if anyone wanted to know.

Has anyone noticed this nasty little bit of scheduling? Dortmund will need to be at their absolute best to survive this stretch of games.

