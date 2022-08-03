The Daily Bee: Borussia Dortmund Searching for a Short-Term Haller Replacement

Only three days remain until the Bundesliga begins for Borussia Dortmund! I don’t know about you guys, but I’m looking forward to actually having something to do on Saturday mornings.

Another person who’s excited for the Bundesliga to return is Mateu Morey. Zac wrote about his return a few days ago; the right back played 45 minutes in a friendly against the Turkish club Antalyaspor on Saturday, and seems to have looked pretty good.

The Links

Borussia Dortmund remain in search of a short-term striker replacement for Sebastien Haller. Most of the targets are on the older, more experienced side. BVB have reportedly reached out to Edinson Cavani, per Bild.

MARCA reported earlier this week that BVB’s front office officials had travelled to Verona to finalize a transfer for Giovanni Simeone. According to Sport1, this is not the case, although there have been discussions between the front office and Simeone’s agent.

Memphis depay is also on the market! According to Fabrizio Romano, Depay is in negotiations with Barcelona to sever his contract and push himself to free agency status this summer. I haven’t seen anybody serious tying him to BVB, but I really hope the club can find a way to make it happen.

Salih Ozcan has returned to training for BVB, although according to Ruhr Nachrichten, the best possible outcome would be for him to start on the bench against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

The Daily Buzz

Do you guys have any special plans to watch the game on Saturday, or will you just be lazing on the couch like I will?