The Daily Bee: Liverpool Interested in Jude Bellingham Per “Team Haaland”

The transfer window is almost over, which means the cast of Twitter journalists who only get attention by loudly trumpeting nonsensical transfer rumors only have a few more days before the tap is shut off, so to speak. This weekend, Jude Bellingham was in the news, and everyone’s favorite Bundesliga “insider” is back with all the latest airtight transfer scoops surrounding the young English midfielder. I guess the Haaland rumor grift well has run dry, so Mr. Fjortoft has to move on to other targets:

Re: Bellingham



First priority at Real Madrid and Liverpool.

The relationship between Klopp and Dortmund will of course be a small advantage for Liverpool (verbal pre-agreement?)



And Dortmund will of course fight as a lion to keep him. He is the soul of their team https://t.co/JMxojMhiqh — Jan Aage Fjørtoft ️‍ (@JanAageFjortoft) August 28, 2022

In classic Fjortoft fashion, he gave as little concrete information as possible and mentioned as many big clubs as he could, all while ultimately saying “anything can happen.” And to put the icing on the cake, he had to bring up the Jürgen Klopp refernece. Of course, Kloppo has been away from Dortmund for 7 years and not once has his connection to the club led in any way to a transfer to Liverpool between the two clubs, but there’s a first time for everything, isn’t there?

For what it’s worth, Jude Bellingham’s contract runs until 2025, and has no release clause. If he were to move in the summer of 2023, it would have to be for an absolutely massive transfer fee. And I would not be surprised if Sebastian Kehl tries to extend him a year further by offering him a lucrative salary increase.

The Links

Erling Haaland is off to a torrid start in the English Premier League, with six goals in only four appearances this season. He continued his dominance with a second half hat trick against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Julian Nagelsmann whined about the referees after his team dropped points to Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday, claiming that Daniel Schlager ruled every 50-50 challenge in favor of the Foals, and called it a “horrible performance” by the referee. Poor Bayern, they just can’t catch a break.

Some good news: Sebastien Haller’s treatment is going quite well, according to Sebastian Kehl.

BVB alum Alexander Isak is moving to Newcastle for a staggering £60m transfer fee.

The Daily Buzz

How many goals do you think Haaland will score in the Premier League this year?