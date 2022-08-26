The Daily Bee: Champions League Ties Settled

The full Champions League draw is complete! Paddy covered the draw from BVB’s perspective yesterday, but here is the full draw in case you missed it:

Your 2022/23 UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw! #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/FJvrHqyyHP — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 25, 2022

These are some tough groups to be sure. I think the Bundesliga in general is positioned to do well. Eintracht Frankfurt, RB Leipzig, and Bayer Leverkusen are all in relatively easy groups, and each one could be expected to finish at least second.

Personally, I’m just thankful the Champions League is back so I can finally have something to look forward to on weekdays again.

Injury Report: Karim Adeyemi completed a full training session on Wednesday, and should be good to go for Saturday’s game against Hertha Berlin. Donyell Malen has a torn hamstring and will miss at least the next 7-10 days. Nico Schlotterbeck and Mahmoud Dahoud should also be good to go on Saturday.

Sebastian Kehl does not plan on selling Thomas Meunier. The Belgian right back was a rumored transfer candidate for Manchester United and Barcelona.

