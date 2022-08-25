Borussia Dortmund Draw Manchester City, Sevilla, and FC Copenhagen in the Champions League Group Stage

It is official! The Champions League is upon us and the group stage is set! This year, Dortmund found themselves in pot 3, meaning they were predicted to be in the infamous ‘Group of Death’. Despite this, Dortmund avoided some tough draws and should still look to qualify from the group. Dortmund are in group G with Manchester City, Sevilla, and FC Copenhagen. Both Manchester City and Sevilla are familiar foes for Edin Terzic’s Dortmund.

Manchester City is the pot 1 team and will certainly look to dominate the group. City are widely considered the best team on the planet and Pep Guardiola will be looking to finally win the Champions League with City. The last time Dortmund and Manchester City met in the Champions League was in the 2020-21 campaign when Dortmund lost 4-2 on aggregate to City. This matchup will also see the return of Erling Haaland, Sergio Gomez, and İlkay Gündoğan to Signal Iduna Park.

Sevilla FC joins the group from pot 2 and is also a familiar foe for Dortmund having played them in the 2020-21 rendition of the tournament. Dortmund won that Round of 16 tie 5-4 on aggregate. Despite not being the most daunting team from Pot 2, Sevilla has a track record of European success and will prove to be a difficult opponent for Borussia Dortmund. The Spanish club features talented players such as Isco, Ivan Rakitic, and Rafa Mir. Dortmund’s matchup against Sevilla will also see the German side face former midfielder, Thomas Delaney, who will look to prove to Fear The Wall that he is not redundant.

This stunning finish from Mahmoud Dahoud put Dortmund on their way to a Champions League victory over Sevilla pic.twitter.com/3pSIw1nWgf — GOAL (@goal) February 23, 2021

Woops, who put that there?

F.C Copenhagen rounds out the group from pot 4! The Danish club qualified for the tournament yesterday after beating Trabzonspor in the final qualifier round. Some notable players on Copenhagen include striker Pep Biel, winger Viktor Claesson, and center back Denis Vavro. Copenhagen, who won the Danish league last season, are faced with the tough task of finishing above fourth place in the group. Dortmund will have to beat Copenhagen both home and away if they look to finish within the top two.

What do you think about Dortmund’s group? Are you excited? Do you think Dortmund will make it out of the group?