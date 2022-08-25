The Daily Bee: Cristiano Ronaldo Willing to Waive Some Salary to Join Borussia Dortmund

Last week there was some surprise speculation that Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo might be headed to Borussia Dortmund, after virtually every other Champions League team rejected him.

In reality, it seems like it was always being pushed from Ronaldo’s end, and there was little interest from BVB.

"At BVB, there was also a brief internal discussion about Ronaldo. But the no came quickly - and not for financial reasons. Despite all the admiration for Ronaldo, the bosses consider the risk of bringing such a world star to Dortmund far too big."



@SPORTBILD #BVB — BVB Newsblog (@bvbnewsblog) August 24, 2022

There are even reports that Ronaldo was willing to waive some of his salary in order to get the move going. Seems like someone was a little desperate!

The Links

Sebastien Kehl has asked for patience as Anthony Modeste settles at Borussia Dortmund [BVB Newsblog]

After much speculation that Bayern Munich and then BVB were interested in Callum Hudson-Odoi’s services, over the years, it looks like he will be heading to the Bundesliga, to join Bayer Leverkusen! [Fabrizio Romano]

Former BVB striker Alexander Isak is heading to the Premier League, joining Newcastle for a whopping €65m + €5m in add-ons. [Fabrizio Romano]

The Daily Buzz

There’s not long left to go in the summer transfer window. Do you think BVB will do any other business?