The Daily Bee: A Bit of Meunier Mystery

Fear the Wall has already reported on speculation that Thomas Meunier was being touted for a move beyond the Bundesliga only two seasons after he arrived, with Sean writing a piece about why he should stay. This weekend, Meunier was quick to snap back at reports that he was sounding out a move away, calling the claim “propaganda”. BVB Newsblog clipped both the report and Meunier’s retort below.

Frankly, this feels like a lot of hot air to me. Meunier solidified himself as the first-choice right-back last season, and the team suffered tremendously after his injury. The Belgian has admittedly suffered a rocky campaign at BVB, but suggestions that he would be dissatisfied with an impending bench role after Marius Wolf started one game feels pretty unfounded. Especially when Wolf was not at his best in the starting 11.

That is the most you will ever see me slander Wolf. I feel a bit sick.

Jadon Sancho was triumphant over Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool yesterday, as Manchester United defeated Liverpool at Old Trafford. The result of that game seemed about as likely as BVB losing a 2-0 lead at 89 minutes, but here we are folks. After the game, Sancho had the chance to reunite with a former friend as Lukasz Piszczek caught the forward’s eye in the tunnel.

Jadon Sancho gets surprised by former Borussia Dortmund right back Łukasz Piszczek after the win against Liverpool pic.twitter.com/lwt7UVIPXb — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) August 22, 2022

Sancho was certainly thrilled to see his former teammate and the United staff had to nearly drag him back into the locker room. I am so happy for Jadon, who will be sleeping tight knowing he got to score a great goal in front of a player who helped him make his name in world football.

Come back, Jadon.

The Links

Sebastian Kehl is confident more player sales can be made before the end of the window (FunkeSport). Manuel Akanji is top of the list.

Donyell Malen is likely to miss the game against Hertha Berlin on Saturday. Transfermarkt only reports his injury as a “small knock”. Adeyemi should return.

Despite underperforming at the weekend, Marius Wolf is still confirmed to be a very legitimate baller.

The Daily Buzz

If Thomas Meunier were to depart BVB, who could legitimately replace him?