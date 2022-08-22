The Daily Bee: Kehl and Terzic React to BVB’s Collapse, and Dahoud Cleared to Return Against Hertha

I just had the craziest weekend. I was at Across the Pond, a bar in DuPont Circle in Washington DC, watching Borussia Dortmund play Werder Bremen along with my fellow writer Zac and the fine folks at BVB in DC (and a whole bunch of Everton fans). Dortmund were winning 2-0 despite not playing so great, so we were all having a pretty fun time. Then, something weird happened; I must have bumped my head or fallen asleep or something, because the next thing I knew, I had this horrible nightmare that BVB conceded three goals in five minutes to lose 3-2 against a team that spent last season in the 2. Bundesliga. It was very strange.

In all seriousness, it was a lot of fun, and if you’re in the DMV area, feel free to give it a visit:

Shoutout to Bob for hosting us. I probably won’t come every week because I like to be lazy on Saturday mornings and it’s a bit of a hike for me, but I’ll be sure to pop in every once in a while.

The Links

Edin Terzic was very disappointed with BVB’s performance on Saturday, which is not exactly surprising. He made the poignant observation that the match wasn’t just bad because of the last-minute collapse; the entire 90-minute performance was bad, including the parts BVB led 2-0. Sebastian Kehl agreed, explaining that Werder Bremen deserved the win.

I see Ligue 1 is going to be nice and competitive this season.

I see the Bundesliga is going to be nice and competitive this season.

Bild reported that Thomas Meunier and Edin Terzic had a falling out, but in a rare instance of a player directly refuting tabloid nonsense, Meunier called it “propaganda”.

While Mahmoud Dahoud will be cleared to play against Hertha next weekend, Donyell Malen will miss the game with a muscle injury, while Karim Adeyemi is still a question mark (Ruhr Nachrichten).

Manchester City played Newcastle United in a tightly-contested match between the Premier League’s two oil money sports washing operations. To be honest it was an entertaining match, which I suppose is exactly what their owners want. But this begs the question: what to call the matchup? My favorite that I saw online was the “Abu Derby”, which while funny, doesn’t really make sense because Newcastle is owned by the Saudis, not the Emiratis.

Are you enjoying the Oil and Oppression Derby? — The Short Fuse (@TheShortFuse) August 21, 2022

The Daily Buzz

What should be the nickname for Newcastle-Man City?