Post-Match Reaction: Borussia Dortmund Blow It Against Werder Bremen

Dortmund deserved that one.

After a mediocre game, broken up only by two solo efforts to give BVB the lead, the Borussia Dortmund players were shell-shocked by a set of quick goals from Werder Bremen, before completely capitulating defensively to hand the recently promoted side their winner. I was perfectly happy to see Dortmund finish out the game in scrappy style, chalk it up to “hey, a win’s a win!” and go home; but Dortmund did not deserve to win, and Edin Terzic will be wondering why the glass ceiling shattered so unceremoniously.

Dortmund have been pretty poor in the opening games of the season, despite collecting points in two out of three of them. Sloppy passing, poor chemistry, and a disorganized midfield were papered over (somehow) by an even-worse Bayer Leverkusen and a wild comeback at Freiburg. Today’s game showed that had those results gone the other way, this scoreline would not have been a surprise at all.

Do not expect any new transfers to solve the issues presented in today’s game. Nor any players returning from injury. Eden Terzic was given the helm by the Dortmund boardroom, and so far his team has not exactly looked like the sensation we were all hoping for. This may all sound a bit dark but as we fans have seen year after year, the Bundesliga season comes at you fast. There will not be much tolerance for dropping points at the rate Bayern Munich is picking them up, and losses like this, to Werder Bremen, take on greater significance come May. It’s time for the new coach to buckle down and get his squad pointed in the right direction because they go again next weekend.