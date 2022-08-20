Bundesliga Match Day 3 Open Forum: Schalke vs Wolfsburg, Union vs Leipzig

It took all of two match days for the Bundesliga title race to solidify into BVB and Bayern Munich. Let’s hope it doesn’t sliver down to one after this weekend!

Saturday

Bayer Leverkusen vs TSG Hoffenheim - 9:30 AM EST

Wolfsburg vs Schalke - 9:30 AM EST

VfB Stuttgart vs SC Freiburg - 9:30 AM EST

Augsburg vs Mainz - 9:30 AM EST

Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig - 12:30 PM EST

Sunday

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Köln - 9:30 AM EST

VfL Bochum vs Bayern Munich - 11:30 AM EST

Match Thread Rules:

Absolutely no illegal streams. There are legal means listed for you to watch the game. Use those and don’t share any illegal streams in the comments.

Be critical, but not offensive. We’re all tolerant people; we all get frustrated at a bad call the ref makes or react to some foul that the opposing team makes. We encourage you to post your thoughts, just think them through before posting them. Keep things PG-13.

No abusing of other commentators or match officials. None whatsoever. Zero. Nada. Zip. Zilch. Verboten, Verboten, Verboten!! We’re all fans, bear that in mind.

Express yourself how you normally would. We allow for profanity (within reason), but any sexist, racist and/or homophobic comments and replies will result in immediate blocking and banning of future participation.

Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.