Match Preview: Dortmund Host Newly Promoted Werder Bremen

After being one-year-absent from the Bundesliga, we welcome Werder Bremen back into the Westfalenstadion for the first time since april 2021.

Today’s fun fact is that Edin Terzic actually coached his first Borussia Dortmund game, as head coach, against Werder Bremen - way back in December 2020. A lot has happened since then, and on Saturday, Terzic will look to be the first ever coach in Dortmund history to win ten straight games in a row.

Bremen have drawn their first two games 2-2 against VfB Stuttgart and Wolfsburg respectively, and Edin Terzic clearly emphasized in his press conference, that Werder Bremen isn’t your average newly promoted team. Bremen are notorious for causing Dortmund problems (especially in the DFB-cup), and their goal should be none other than staying up (preferably in a rather convincing fashion).

Line Up

I honestly don’t predict any changes from the Freiburg game as for the starting XI. We’ve had a great discussion on whether Wolf is just as suitable as a right back as Thomas Meunier, and to that I disagree with the same multitude as a sport financing expert would disagree with FC Barcelona’s current in-action, delusional spending spree.

Terzic revealed that Süle and Adeyemi are both back in team training, and for that reason, they probably will be found on the bench tomorrow. Salih Özcan could very well make his debut for the Black and Yellows as a substitute, which I personally find very exciting!

Players To Watch: Niclas Fullkrug and Marvin Ducksch

The 29-year-old German has already scored two in the first two Bundesliga games for Werder Bremen. Last season he scored 19 goals and set up 8 across 33 matches.

The former Dortmund player Marvin Ducksch will also be hoping to net a goal or two against his former club. He collected 21 goals and 10 assists in 33 games last season. Him and Fullkrug aren’t the fastest, but they’re both very good when it comes to build-up-play and finding space in the box.

Prediciton:

Although I have absolutely no confidence in our attack, ten is such a pretty and round number, and I believe our dear Terzic will get his 10th straight victory tomorrow. I predict a 3-0 win because Hummels will actually be able to catch up to both Fullkrug and Ducksch and play to his strength (which is basically just being our handsome sloth mascot who can head very well). I also predict that JBG hits the crossbar from 20 yards out in order for the ball to bounce off onto Jiri Pavlenka’s back and into the goal a minimum of one time.