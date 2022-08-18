The Daily Bee: Borussia Dortmund Linked to Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s tenure at Manchester United appears to be coming to a slow and painful end for everyone involved. The poor lad is forced to stand around up front doing nothing, as his teammates desperately fend of midtable teams that are pumping them 4-0. He barely even gets to throw his hands up in despair when a teammate overlooks him for a better option anymore. United would have to mount attacks that aren’t snuffed out on the halfway line for that to happen.

As Cristiano Ronaldo desperately shops around for teams that want an old player that contributes absolutely nothing out of possession and has a toxic attitude, he has, surprisingly, found that there’s few interested suitors. Which leaves him with just one club, one last bastion of hope... Borussia Dortmund?!

Borussia Dortmund is now seen as Cristiano Ronaldo’s last hope of a Manchester United exit.



A move to Sporting does not interest CR7 or Ruben Amorim

No chance of Atleti now

Ronaldo forced to run ‘punishment’ laps in training



While the reports of how sour things have become between Ronaldo and United are perfectly believable, the link to Borussia Dortmund seems like it is very likely to be nonsense. No German outlet has reported anything along these lines, and the CBS Sports article makes some claims that seem implausible, at best.

Dortmund are still holding internal talks as to whether to make a late proposal to Manchester United with Mendes encouraging them to do so. Both a permanent deal and a loan are being considered. Dortmund would like to add another forward after new signing Sebastien Haller was diagnosed with a testicular tumor and will miss several months.

First of all, it seems peculiar that BVB would be holding internal talks and the only reporter to catch wind of this is someone that seems to exclusively cover the Premier League, but the article (relevant section quoted above) seems to think Dortmund are in the market for a Haller replacement... Even though we’ve already bought one.

If there was any veracity to these reports (and right now, I think it’s fair to assume there isn’t), I would give a more in-detail view on Ronaldo’s potential fit and value to Dortmund, but as it stands, I think my view on the matter can be inferred from the opening paragraph of this article. No thank you.

The Links

Apparently BVB are offering Thomas Meunier to Barcelona and Manchester United, but Sergino Dest and Aaron Wan Bissaka would need to be moved on first. [Fabrizio Romano]

Spirits are high in the Dortmund camp! Isn’t that lovely? [SPORT1]

BVB already have their sights set on a replacement for Bradley Fink. [Ruhr Nachrichten]

The Daily Buzz

I guess we can talk about the Cristiano Ronaldo links, if we must? Would you take him? And if so, what is wrong with you?