Daily Bee: Manuel Akanji and Bradley Fink Are Close To Moves Away

Fortunately for all of us writing the Daily Bee here at Fear the Wall, the transfer window is still open and Dortmund are looking to get some business done! That’s right. It finally looks like Dortmund are close to offloading two players. Oddly enough, both are from Switzerland. It remains to be seen if Sebastian Kehl has a vendetta against the mountainous country or if it is just a coincidence. I’m sure it’s the former. The first Swiss player is Manuel Akanji who, according to Di Marzio, looks close to joining Inter Milan.

Inter's offer for Manuel Akanji to Borussia Dortmund is ready. The club only has to wait for the permission of the club president to officially submit the offer.



Manuel Akanji’s move to Inter has been brewing ever since Dortmund brought in Nico Schlotterbeck and Niklas Süle. Akanji refused to sign a new deal earlier in the offseason and subsequently became the team’s fourth-choice center back. Now, it appears the Milan club is ready to submit a formal bid to Borussia Dortmund in their search for a new center-back. It is unsure how much Dortmund will receive in compensation, but Kehl could accept a low offer to sell the Swiss international and reduce the club’s wage bill. RN came out earlier this week and denied this rumor but Gianluca Di Marzio, who is reliable regarding Italian transfers, began reporting it. Regardless, there’s still a long way to go but hopefully, Akanji can secure an excellent move after a terrific spell at Dortmund.

Alongside Akanji, the 19-year-old Swiss striker Bradley Fink looks set to leave. Ruhr Nachrichten is reporting that Fink is close to a move to FC Basel. Fink, who has never made a senior appearance for Dortmund, was an integral piece for Dortmund’s U19 Side last year. He scored 36 goals in 40 games and was regarded as one of the team’s stars alongside Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. Despite being promoted to the U23s, Fink has decided to reject a long-term contract at Borussia Dortmund and seeks to chase first-team football in his native Switzerland. It is unfortunate circumstances considering how Fink looks like a promising talent. Dortmund, however, cannot offer him the playtime he needs to develop with Haller, Modeste, and Moukoko all ahead of him. Dortmund will make around 800,000 euros for his transfer.

The Links

Dortmund have signed Fink’s former U-19 teammate, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, to a three-year contract. Fear the Wall’s newest writer, Darshan, covered that here. (Borussia Dortmund Official)

Kicker released an article stating the players with the most goals in Europe’s top four leagues over the past ten years who have never played a senior international match. Borussia Dortmund’s Anthony Modeste is top of the list. (Kicker)

Sergio Gomez has officially signed with Manchester City. I am now officially sad. (Manchester City Official)

The Daily Buzz

