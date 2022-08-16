Official: Jamie Bynoe-Gittens Extends Contract with Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have announced that Jamie Bynoe-Gittens has signed a contract extension, keeping him at the club until 2025. The 18-year-old has been rewarded with an extension following his lively performance against Freiburg, where he initiated a late comeback by scoring a banger from outside the box, thanks to a Mark Flekken howler. He followed his equalizing goal with an inspired run into the box, which fell to Youssoufa Moukoko, via Julian Brandt, to score the goal that put BVB ahead.

Following in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho, Bynoe-Gittens joined Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City in the summer of 2020. The young Englishman was part of BVB’s U-19s last season, where he impressed with his pace and ability to take on players effortlessly, and made a big impression in the UEFA Youth League. He was awarded his Bundesliga debut against Wolfsburg last season and has quickly risen through the ranks since. He joined the senior team during preseason ahead of the new campaign, and has featured from the bench in two of Borussia Dortmund’s first three games so far this season.

His performance versus Freiburg has supporters eager to see more of JBG this season, and the extension could not have come at a better time. Some fans on Twitter have been quick to point out that the extension is rather short, only running until 2025, but I think that it makes perfect sense because a lengthy contract extension at this point in his young career could be risky.

