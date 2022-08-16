The Daily Bee: Thomas Meunier Linked to FC Barcelona

The transfer window is almost over, which means that clubs are now scrambling to get any last-minute business done. With a flurry of transfer activity earlier in the window, it seemed that Borussia Dortmund would be able to cruise through the month of August without worrying about any transfers. Unfortunately, Barcelona might be swooping in for one of BVB’s key players.

Losing Thomas Meunier would be a big blow to the squad, as the right back position is notably shallow behind him. Hopefully Meunier is happy in Dortmund and doesn’t press for a move, so that Sebastien Kehl can turn down any offers sent his way by Barcelona. To be honest, I can’t imagine why he would want to go to Barca in its current state.

The Links

According to Patrick Berger, Julian Brandt will be staying with Dortmund this season.

Marius Wolf is apparently embroiled in a bizarre lawsuit with Deutsche Bank involving money he reportedly lent to a friend’s girlfriend without receiving proper security guarantees.

NBC Sports is reporting that Cristiano Ronaldo will be allowed to leave Manchester United.

The Daily Buzz

