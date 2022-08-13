Bundesliga Match Day #2 Open Forum: The Bundesliga Returns to the Veltins Arena

The downside of BVB playing on Friday is that there’s no game to watch on Saturday morning! It’s not even noon on Saturday, and my weekend is practically over.

There aren’t really any standout matches this match day, so I’ll just list them all:

Saturday

Bayer Leverkusen vs Augsburg (9:30 AM EST)

Hertha Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt (9:30 AM EST)

RB Leipzig vs FC Köln (9:30 AM EST)

TSG Hoffenheim vs VFL Bochum (9:30 AM EST)

Werder Bremen vs VfB Stuttgart (9:30 AM EST)

FC Schalke vs Borussia Mönchengladbach (12:30 AM EST)

Sunday

Mainz vs Union Berlin (9:30 AM EST)

Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg (11:30 AM EST)

Match Thread Rules

Absolutely no illegal streams. There are legal means listed for you to watch the game. Use those and don’t share any illegal streams in the comments.

Be critical, but not offensive. We’re all tolerant people; we all get frustrated at a bad call the ref makes or react to some foul that the opposing team makes. We encourage you to post your thoughts, just think them through before posting them. Keep things PG-13.

No abusing of other commentators or match officials. None whatsoever. Zero. Nada. Zip. Zilch. Verboten, Verboten, Verboten!! We’re all fans, bear that in mind.

Express yourself how you normally would. We allow for profanity (within reason), but any sexist, racist and/or homophobic comments and replies will result in immediate blocking and banning of future participation.

