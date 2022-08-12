The Daily Bee: Sky Sports Link Raphael Guerreiro to Manchester City

It’s matchday! Which means I have to put even less effort into the Daily Bee than I usually do.

Obligatory hype photo for today’s game:

Now let’s talk transfers. David Raum has gone to Leipzig. Nico Schulz just sucks, both as a footballer and, more importantly, as a human being. Tom Rothe is unproven. That leaves Raphael Guerreiro. Despite BVB fans’ misgivings about him, he’s the club’s best option at left back, certainly the only one who’s proven himself at any level in the Bundesliga.

After dumping Oleksandr Zinchenko, Manchester City are on the hunt for another left back. They’ve been tied to half the left backs in Europe over the last week, including Borna Sosa, Sergio Gomez, and Marc Cucurella. Now BVB’s Raphael Guerreiro has joined the list, according to Sky Sports. Given the sheer amount of names mentioned over the last week, I wouldn’t put too much stock in it... yet.

The Links

Filip Kostic is leaving the Bundesliga. One of the most chronically underrated players on the market, Kostic will be joining Juventus for a moderate fee of €17 million . He will leave a big hole to fill at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Patrick Berger is reporting that Julian Brandt is a likely candidate to leave the club.

Di Marzio claims that Inter Milan are interested in signing Manuel Akanji.

Footy Scran Friday™: A cheese-and-onion panini at Manchester United. I just don’t get it. Aren’t Manchester United supposed to be the biggest club in England? Is this really the best they could come up with? Cheese and onions are two toppings that go on something else, like a cheesesteak. Common sense dictates that there be some kind of meat in this sandwich. If it was some poverty club like... Dulwich Hamlet, I’d get it, but I expect better from the Red Devils.

The Daily Buzz

Over/under on goals Modeste scores today?