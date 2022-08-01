The Daily Bee: Welcome Back!

The Bundesliga season is but five days away, and that can only mean one thing: the Daily Bee returns. The bedrock of this site, which according to various folks is simultaneously our best feature and our worst.

There’s only one problem: I hate writing the Daily Bee. I hate it. Seriously. And I know there are some of you reading this who are confused by this. Sean, how can you hate writing the Daily Bee? It’s only a few hundred words, and usually about whatever daily news is taking place that doesn’t merit its own article.

Exactly! If I have a creative spark, and want to make an argument that I truly believe in, I can bang out a 1,500 word article with no issue. But when I’m obligated to find something to write about, and I have to come up with something, anything, to say, it can be incredibly difficult to find something. Not having to write the Daily Bee every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday has arguably been the single greatest part of my summer.

Despite all that, here I am, because I love this site, and I love you guys. I hope you’ll stick around for the upcoming season!

The Links

It’s coming home! England have defeated in the Women’s European Championships, in front of a record-breaking crowd at Wembley Stadium!

What better way to kick off the Daily Bee than with an injury report? Niklas Süle was subbed off at the half of BVB’s DFB Pokal Match against 1860 Munich. At the time, we didn’t know why. Now we know that he suffered a “muscle injury”, and that he will miss next Saturday’s match against Bayer Leverkusen. I’m sure this is a great sign of things to come for the upcoming season! (Sky) Update: According to Kicker, Süle will be out 2-3 weeks.

Bayer Leverkusen are out of the DFB Pokal. Way to buck that Neverkusen moniker, guys.

The Daily Buzz

Let us know how your summer was! Did y’all do anything interesting?